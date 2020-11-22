Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Cerner worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Cerner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Cerner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

CERN opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

