Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.55 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Square worth $40,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 229,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $136,009,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $195.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $201.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

