Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $408.52 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,821 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $408,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

