Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 95,979 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,979 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of FirstEnergy worth $38,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

NYSE:FE opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

