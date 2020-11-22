Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 429,900 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Proofpoint worth $39,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.59.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,853 shares of company stock worth $3,825,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

