Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,699 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $36,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $115.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on THG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

