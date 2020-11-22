Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Update

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VYEY opened at $0.19 on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars.

