VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.17

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.17 and traded as high as $45.90. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 7,515 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

