Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,969,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of Vistra worth $508,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,954,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vistra by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,508,000 after acquiring an additional 364,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,998,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,065,000 after acquiring an additional 319,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.20 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

