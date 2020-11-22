Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of VST opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 885,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

