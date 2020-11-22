Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Update

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.0 days.

Vocus Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Vocus Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Vocus Group Company Profile

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

