W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Update

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRA. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.81 and a beta of 1.35.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth about $99,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 652,655 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,913,000 after acquiring an additional 546,910 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,689,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 96,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

