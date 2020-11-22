W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $409.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $424.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

