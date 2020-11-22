Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,636.0 days.

WKCMF opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $111.20.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.