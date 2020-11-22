Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.63 ($108.97).

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €93.94 ($110.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

