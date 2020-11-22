Walter Villiger Sells 40,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $1,293,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $1,534,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,920,687.86.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,914,000.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,422,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $1,270,288.74.

BLFS opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a PEG ratio of 311.70 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.