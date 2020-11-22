WealthStone Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6,926.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 880,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,622 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

