Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 1,537,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WEBJF stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62. Webjet has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Get Webjet alerts:

WEBJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Webjet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Webjet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.