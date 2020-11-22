Wedbush Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $60.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Shares of UBER opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 70,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

