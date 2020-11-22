Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,946 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.76% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $24,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Truist raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE WAL opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

