Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of WES stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 82.8% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

