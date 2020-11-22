Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $117.00. The company traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $109.76, with a volume of 54769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.04.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $4,360,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

