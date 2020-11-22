Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.91

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.91 and traded as high as $29.12. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 5,332 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $171.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,225.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $208,263. 51.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

