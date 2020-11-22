Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 376,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of WOPEY opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Woodside Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Petroleum were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

