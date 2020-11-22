Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) fell 9.3% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $260.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Workday traded as low as $209.05 and last traded at $209.40. 12,256,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 2,206,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.80.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.59.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Workday by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workday by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

