X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $76,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $46,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,642 shares of company stock valued at $297,807. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $6.53 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

