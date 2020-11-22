Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 4,664,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.