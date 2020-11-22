Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

