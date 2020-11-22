Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YZCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

YZCAY stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

