Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,016.09

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,016.09 and traded as high as $1,217.56. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,195.00, with a volume of 122,632 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 873.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,016.09. The company has a market cap of $293.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) alerts:

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.