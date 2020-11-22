Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,655 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Insiders have sold a total of 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

