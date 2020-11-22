Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.16 EPS

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.