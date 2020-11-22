Zacks: Analysts Expect Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.70). Concert Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

CNCE opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

