Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce $138.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.80 million and the highest is $138.55 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $577.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.10 million to $577.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $606.23 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $610.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after acquiring an additional 748,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 241,672 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

