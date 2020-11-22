Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUV. Bradley Woods reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $541.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.74. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

