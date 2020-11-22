Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

CMP opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after buying an additional 241,776 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 148,187 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $5,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

