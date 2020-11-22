Zacks Investment Research Lowers YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.47. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $899.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.54 million. Analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

