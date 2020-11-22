Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,258,115 shares of company stock worth $607,936,870 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.