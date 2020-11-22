Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fate’s loss in the third quarter was wider than estimates and sales missed the same. The company’s candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development. The development of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental. The manufacturing and distribution of these cell product candidates are complex and subject to a multitude of risks. These risks could substantially increase the development costs and limit the clinical and commercial supply of such candidates. Nevertheless, Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Fate has entered into collaborations with other companies, which are not only sources of funds but also provide research expertise. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FATE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of FATE opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

