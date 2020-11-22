Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Hold

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

NextDecade stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 492,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 337,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

