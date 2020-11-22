Zhenxian ( Brady) Wu Sells 16,666,667 Shares of (VIG.AX) (ASX:VIG) Stock

(VIG.AX) (ASX:VIG) insider Zhenxian ( Brady) Wu sold 16,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$500,000.01 ($357,142.86).

(VIG.AX) Company Profile

Victor Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure as a service, software as a service, and platform as a service solution primarily in the People's Republic of China and Australia. The company also operates cloud-based platform for education and remote application services, as well as offers e-learning solutions to educational institutions, students, and parents.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for (VIG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (VIG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.