Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.50.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,275,000 after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

