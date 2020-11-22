zooplus’ (ZLPSF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ZLPSF opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.80. zooplus has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

