ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. HSBC currently has $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,829.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after buying an additional 912,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

