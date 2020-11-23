107,698 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,886,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 16.8% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 488.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.99. The stock had a trading volume of 141,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,505. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $300.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.