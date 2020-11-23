1,756 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

SQ stock traded up $8.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.72. The company had a trading volume of 248,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,501,824. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $201.33. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $136,009,974. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

