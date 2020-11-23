1,772 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average is $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $132.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

