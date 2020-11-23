200 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,616,000 after buying an additional 87,658 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $145.49 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average of $151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.