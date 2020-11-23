21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Up 20.9% in October

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

VNET stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

