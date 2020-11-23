2,447 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Accenture stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.79. 8,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,047. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

